Road Bend, Well #302

Notice of Application for Fluid Injection Well Permit

CHISHOLM OPERATING, INC. 5701 BUFFALO GAP RD. ABILENE, TX 79606 is applying to the railroad commission of Texas for a permit to inject fluid into a formation which is productive of oil and gas.

The applicant proposes to inject fluid into the Tannehill formation, Road Bend (Tannehill “B” ) Unit, Lease, Well number 302. The proposed injection well is located 3 miles south of Spur in the Road Bend (Tannehill) Field, in Dickens County. Fluid will be injected into strata in the subsurface depth interval from 4930 to 4947 feet.

LEGAL AUTHORITY: Chapter 27 of the Texas Water Code, as amended, Title 3 of the Texas Natural Resources Code, as amended, and the Statewide Rules of the Oil and Gas Division of the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Requests for a public hearing from persons who can show they are adversely affected or requests for further information concerning and aspect of the application should be submitted in writing, within fifteen says of publication, to the Environmental Services Section, Oil and Gas Division, Railroad Commission of Texas, PO BOX 12967, Austin Texas 78711 ( Telephone 512-563-6792). 13-1tc