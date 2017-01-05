Bulldog, Jaybirds receive All-Region Team honors

Spur senior Tye Adams, Jayton seniors Noah Morales, Sheldon Burchett, and Tristan Benavides and Jaybirds junior Clay Griswold nabbed all region honors when the Six-Man coaches Association announced their selections for the 2016 Six-Man Division I and Division II All-Region Football Teams.

All-Region Division I Football 2016

Region I

1st Team Offense

Position

Player

Class

School

QUARTERBACK

Colton McCarley

Jr.

Happy

SPREADBACK

Anthony Estrada

Sr.

Knox City

FULLBACK

Jayton Walden

Jr.

Happy

RUNNINGBACK

Traytan Mclain

Jr.

Nazareth

Ruben Moya

Jr.

Meadow

TIGHT CENTER

Craig Odom

Jr.

Happy

SPREAD CENTER

Trey . . .

