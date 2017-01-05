The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Bulldogs / Bulldog, Jaybirds receive All-Region Team honors

Bulldog, Jaybirds receive All-Region Team honors

By

Spur senior Tye Adams, Jayton seniors Noah Morales, Sheldon Burchett, and Tristan Benavides and Jaybirds junior Clay Griswold nabbed all region honors when the Six-Man coaches Association announced their selections for the 2016 Six-Man Division I and Division II All-Region Football Teams.
All-Region Division I Football 2016
Region I
1st Team Offense

Position
Player
Class
School

QUARTERBACK
Colton McCarley
Jr.
Happy

SPREADBACK
Anthony Estrada
Sr.
Knox City

FULLBACK
Jayton Walden
Jr.
Happy

RUNNINGBACK
Traytan Mclain
Jr.
Nazareth

Ruben Moya
Jr.
Meadow

TIGHT CENTER
Craig Odom
Jr.
Happy

SPREAD CENTER
Trey . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links