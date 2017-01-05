Bulldog, Jaybirds receive All-Region Team honors

Spur senior Tye Adams, Jayton seniors Noah Morales, Sheldon Burchett, and Tristan Benavides and Jaybirds junior Clay Griswold nabbed all region honors when the Six-Man coaches Association announced their selections for the 2016 Six-Man Division I and Division II All-Region Football Teams.
All-Region Division I Football 2016
Region I
1st Team Offense
Position
Player
Class
School
QUARTERBACK
Colton McCarley
Jr.
Happy
SPREADBACK
Anthony Estrada
Sr.
Knox City
FULLBACK
Jayton Walden
Jr.
Happy
RUNNINGBACK
Traytan Mclain
Jr.
Nazareth
Ruben Moya
Jr.
Meadow
TIGHT CENTER
Craig Odom
Jr.
Happy
SPREAD CENTER
Trey . . .
