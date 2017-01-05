Jayton boys basketball team on fire

On December 19, Jayton played a District game against Patton Springs, defeating them 63 - 30. Jayton outscored Patton Springs in every quarter leaving them too far behind to catch up.

High scorers included Seaton with 20 points, Burchett with 18, Lisenbee netted 9 points, Griswold had 5 points, Moorhead and Scogin both had 4 points, Awe came in with 2 points and Morales had 1 point at the end of the game.

Patton Springs 5 5 7 13 30

Jayton 19 15 15 14 63

On December 20 Jayton played Hedley and came out on top once again.

Jayton began . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!