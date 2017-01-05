The Texas Spur

Jayton boys basketball team on fire

On December 19, Jayton played a District game against Patton Springs, defeating them 63 - 30.  Jayton outscored Patton Springs in every quarter leaving them too far behind to catch up.
High scorers included Seaton with 20 points, Burchett with 18, Lisenbee netted 9 points, Griswold had 5 points, Moorhead and Scogin both had 4 points, Awe came in with 2 points and Morales had 1 point at the end of the game.
Patton Springs    5    5        7    13    30
Jayton                 19    15    15    14    63
On December 20 Jayton played Hedley and came out on top once again.
Jayton began . . .

