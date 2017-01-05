Jayton Holiday Basketball Tournament

Jayton held a Holiday Basketball Tournament and came out on top in three out of the four games played.

Jayton played Hamlin in their first game of the tournament and came out on top after a slow start in the first quarter. They defeated Hamlin in the end by a five point lead.

High scorers for this game were Burchett with 21 points, Seaton had 7 points, Scogin with 4, Awe had 3 points, Morales and Benavides both scored 2 points and Lisenbee scored 1 point.

Hamlin 8 3 15 9 35

Jayton 5 13 11 11 40

Next up, Jayton played Highland and won handedly 55 – 21. From the first quarter on, Jayton had the upper hand over Highland.

High scorers include Burchett with a total of 24 points, Seaton had 9 points, Griswold had 8 points, Scogin netted 5 points, Lisenbee had 3 points, Awe and Moorehead both had a score of 2 points for the game.

Highland 4 5 2 10 21

Jayton 13 18 12 12 55

In their third game of the tournament Jayton played Haskell. Although they outscored Haskell in the third quarter, it was not enough to pull ahead for the final score. Haskell came out on top with a score of 43 – 40.

High scorers were Burchett with 14 points, Seaton had 9, Griswold had 7 points, Scogin had 6 points and Morales and Lisenbee both had 2 points.

Haskell 14 9 7 13 43

Jayton 9 7 18 6 40

On December 30, Jayton played their fourth and final game of the tournament against Rotan and won with a 66-28 lead. Jayton was able to outscore Rotan every quarter by a good lead each time the buzzer sounded.

High scorers for the game were Burchett with 20 points, Awe had 15, Scogin had 10 points, Benavides, Seaton, and Griswold all with 5 points and Gregg had 3 points at the final buzzer.

Rotan 6 5 8 9 28

Jayton 11 19 20 16 66