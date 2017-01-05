New Dickens Co. Extension Agent began Jan. 3

The new Dickens County Extension Agent, Thomas Boyle, began on Monday, January 3, 2017. Boyle traveled to Vernon on his first day of work for training but was in the office starting January 4, 2017.

Boyle is a recent graduate of Texas Tech University. Let’s all welcome him as he is out and about as he starts his Extension Career in Dickens County. Boyle will be living in Spur . . .

