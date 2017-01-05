Rinehart participates in Texas South Plains Honor Flight

By Shay Whitehead

Approximately 90 veterans from the Lubbock area participated in the annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight from September 24-26, 2016. This Honor Flight is a three day trip that a non-profit group of volunteers organizes for these veterans and chaperons, from Lubbock to Washington, D.C. Their purpose is to honor those who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Amongst those 90 honored veterans, was Loyd I. Rinehart, Sr. from Spur.

The night before the group traveled to Washington, D.C., a special dinner was held in which veterans, volunteers, and families were able to get acquainted. Each veteran is paired with a volunteer chaperon, who many times is a family member. Donnie Baldridge, Loyd’s grandson, accompanied him on the trip. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight works during the year to collect contributions and donations that provide this no-cost trip to veterans. This includes the flight, lodging and meals.

While in Washington, D.C., veterans saw their war memorials. Loyd, a WWII Navy Veteran, said of his experience on the trip, “I can’t explain it really. I wouldn’t take a million dollars for it.” These war memorials struck many emotions for this group and often brought tears to their eyes. Besides viewing memorials, these men and women were able to go on a VIP tour of the Capital building, led by Congressman Randy Neugebauer and his staff. They also took in many sites in the city and visited several museums. It was a very busy three day trip, but Loyd said he really enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience and honor. When the trip came to an end at Lubbock International Airport, these veterans were greeted by cheers and waving flags.

Loyd served in the Navy from September 1942-December 1945. He was a Chief Machinist Mate on the U.S.S. Nitro AE2.