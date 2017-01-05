Single-car crash results in injury, death

(Editor’s note: Story from kcbd.com)

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a single-car crash happened Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 1:35 a.m. one mile south of Spur, on County Road 333 that claimed the life of one man.

According to DPS, a Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling northbound on CR 333 when the driver lost control and over corrected. This over correction caused the truck to overturn, ejecting one occupant and injuring a second passenger.

DPS says the preliminary investigation indicates the driver may be 23-year-old Mitchell Tate Hagar of . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!