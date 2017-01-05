Spur ISD Board meetings held Dec. 6th, 19th

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in a called session on Tuesday, December 6th. At that meeting, the board approved the December Supplemental pay for newly hired active Spur ISD employees.

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on Monday, December 19th. Their first action item was to approve the minutes of the Nov. 21st regular meeting and the December 6th called board meeting. In other actions, the Board approved the copier lease agreement with Xerox and approved the recently created board goals.

In non-action items, Mrs. Gonzalez, business manager, gave several financial reports and . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!