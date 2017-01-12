The Spur ISD Baseball/Softball fact finding committee asked that you take part in the community survey. Your opinion is important and can assist the committee with gaining much needed information. Here is the link to the electronic community survey, if you prefer a paper copy, you are welcome to stop by the Spur ISD Administration office and pick one up. There is also a link to the survey on the top left hand side of the school website. We will be collecting responses through January 20, 2016. We hope that will give everyone enough time to take the short survey.