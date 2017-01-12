Brandon Cave new Kent County agent

JAYTON – Brandon Cave has been hired to fill the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agriculture and natural resources agent position in Kent County, said Miles Dabovich, AgriLife Extension district administrator in Vernon.

Cave started Jan. 2.

“Brandon is an excellent fit for the Kent County agriculture position,” Dabovich said. “He is native to that area and brings experience with his ag background. He will be a benefit to the youth programs as well.”

A native of Rotan, Cave earned his bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

Cave said his background is deeply . . .

