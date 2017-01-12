Kent County is accepting applications for a County Roll-Off Dump Site Manager. This is a part time position (no benefits) to work approx. 20 hrs. total each week . Site is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, selected applicant will be in charge of opening and closing facility, delegating proper placement of trash, requesting removal of full containers, keeping surroundings somewhat tidy. Office building is provided. Applications should be turned in to County Judge by January 23rd, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for more Information call County Judge at 806-237-3373. Kent County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, disability, religion, sex, age or national origin. Kent County is equal opportunity employer and reserves the right to reject any and all applicants. 15-2tc