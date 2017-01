The Jayton Debate squad competed at the Hamlin Debate Tournament this past Saturday.

Debating were Kiersten Sifre, Jaylee Reynolds, Franciso Martinez, and Hailey Norvell. Martinez and Norvell went 4-0 winning the tournament while Reynolds and Sifre had a great showing at 2-2.

Both teams will compete at their district debate contest on January 18th in Jayton . . .

