Komen Lubbock Area Requests Grant Applications

The Lubbock Area Affiliate of Susan G. Komen® is actively seeking applications for its community grants for the funding period of Apr. 1, 2017, through Mar. 31, 2018. The deadline for the community grants application is Feb. 1, 2017.

Community grants are eligible only to nonprofit organizations that are located in or provide services to one or more of the following counties in the service area: Bailey, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry, and Yoakum. Projects also . . .

