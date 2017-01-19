The Dickens County Appraisal District will be accepting Depository Bids for 2017-2018 until January 24, 2017 at 5 PM. Bidding Specifications will be examined at Dickens County Appraisal District located at 509 Montgomery Street, Dickens, Texas 79229.

The bid is requested by District and is made by Bidder with the agreement understanding that the District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. 16-1tc