The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Classifieds / Depository Bids for 2017-2018

Depository Bids for 2017-2018

By

The Dickens County Appraisal District will be accepting Depository Bids for 2017-2018 until January 24, 2017 at 5 PM. Bidding Specifications will be examined at Dickens County Appraisal District located at 509 Montgomery Street, Dickens, Texas 79229.
The bid is requested by District and is made by Bidder with the agreement understanding that the District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. 16-1tc

Product Categories

Quick News Links