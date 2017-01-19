Ishmael Estate

NO. 1983

ESTATE OF BELVADENE ISHMAEL, DECEASED §§§§§§

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF DICKENS COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Belvadene Ishmael, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2017, under Docket No. 1983, pending in the County Court for Dickens County, Texas, to Shelby Ishmael.

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Shelby Ishmael, Representative,

Estate of Belvadene Ishmael, Deceased

c/o Sean J. Green

Green Law, PLLC

9801 Indiana Avenue, Suite 200

Lubbock, Texas 79423

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

DATED this 13th day of January, 2017.

GREEN LAW, PLLC

By: /s/ Sean J. Green, Attorney for Applicant 16-1tc