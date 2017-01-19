Jayton Jr. High outplays Guthrie Jags

Jayton Jr. High played Guthrie on January 9 and was able to put another check in their win column.

Jayton came out strong in the first quarter leading by 9 points at the first buzzer. They were able to hold Guthrie with a good defense in the second and third quarters as well. Guthrie was unable to outscore Jayton until the fourth quarter only by one point. It was too little, too late though and Jayton ended the game with a 34-17 win over Guthrie.

Guthrie 2 6 4 5 17

Jayton 11 8 11 4 34

Top scoreres . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!