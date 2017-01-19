Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week and survived the cold weather!

Have you been in the library since our renovation? If not, please come and see us. We think you will love our new look!

Calling all preschoolers! Please join Miss Lisa’s Storytime Adventures on Tuesday mornings at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. All preschoolers are invited to come and join in the fun with stories, songs, and activities.

Don’t buy books for your E-Reader! Sign up for Overdrive at our library and read books for free. Call 271-3714 for details . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!