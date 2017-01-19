Texas farmers, ranchers describe a ‘united voice’ at Farm Bureau convention

General farm policy and desired provisions of the next farm bill were key areas of policy discussion today by Texas farmers and ranchers and producers from across the country at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual meeting in Phoenix.

Twenty-seven voting delegates from Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) were among the 351 voting delegates considering national policy positions for AFBF.

“We talked about conservation compliance and how it ties into our other programs. There was continued policy support for getting cottonseed designated as an ‘other oilseed.’ That’s very important to our cotton farmers in the state of Texas, that cotton, in some form or fashion, becomes a program crop again,” TFB President Russell Boening said.