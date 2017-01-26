Bland resigns, Pro Tem Mayor Louise Jones appointed

Minutes of a regularly scheduled meeting on January 17, 2017 at 6 P.M.

Present were Mayor Pro Tem Louise Jones, Alderman Fronye Morris, Crystal Leary Dannie Randall, Bobby Vasquez, and Glenda White.

The meeting was called to order at 6 P.M. by Ms. Jones. There was none present for the public forum.

The council accepted the resignation of Mayor Steve Bland, effective immediately. Alderman Dannie Randal made the motion; seconded by Alderman Fronye Morris. MC 5-0

The council elected to appoint Mayor Pro Tem, Louise Jones, as Mayor, effective immediately, until the next regularly scheduled election in . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!