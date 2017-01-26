Dickens Co. Jr. Livestock Show held January 19-21

Exhibitors at the Dickens County Jr. Livestock Show, held January 19-21 at the Dickens County Livestock Pavilion in Spur’s Swenson Park, saw animal entries compete for top prizes. Animals included rabbits, chickens, goats, steers, swine, and lambs.

The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Tre Garvin and bought by McGalliard Farms-Marshall McGalliard, John McGalliard, and Dale & Judy McGalliard for $2,200. The Reserve Champion Steer was exhibited by Tre Garvin and bought by the Invenergy for $600.

MacKenzi Miller showed the Grand Champion Lamb which was purchased by Chastain Hardware for $1,000. The Reserve Champion . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!