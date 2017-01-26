Filing period open for May 6 city, school elections

Filing period for the May 6 school board and city council elections began Wednesday, January 18. Candidates may get their names on the ballot by filing with their respective city or school administrative office by February 17.

If a candidate misses the deadline to get their name on the ballot, they can still file as a write-in candidate by February 21. The City of Spur will elect mayor and three councilmen, one from each of the three wards. Those positions are currently held by Louise Jones, Dannie Randall, and Fronye Morris.

The City of Jayton will elect a mayor . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!