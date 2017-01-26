The Texas Spur

Jayton Debate Headed to State

By Hillary Bleiker
The Jayton High School Cross Examination Debate Team attended the District Contest in Jayton, Wednesday, January 18.  Jayton secured two of the top three places, earning the school the championship plaque for District 7-A.
The team of Francisco Martinez and Hailey Norvell claimed gold medals for first place, while Jaylee Reynolds and Kiersten Sifre earned bronze medals for third.   Norvell was named Top Speaker of the contest.
Martinez and Norvell will be competing at the state contest in Austin on March 13 and 14.

COURTESY PHOTO Hailey Norvell and Francisco Martinez are pictured with their gold medals they received at the District Debate Contest on Jan. 18.
Hailey Norvell and Francisco Martinez are pictured with their gold medals they received at the District Debate Contest on Jan. 18.
COURTESY PHOTO LEFT: Pictured (left to right), Jaylee Reynolds and Kiersten Sifre earned bronze medals at the District Debate Team Contest.
LEFT: Pictured (left to right), Jaylee Reynolds and Kiersten Sifre earned bronze medals at the District Debate Team Contest.

