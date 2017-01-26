Jayton Debate Headed to State

By Hillary Bleiker

The Jayton High School Cross Examination Debate Team attended the District Contest in Jayton, Wednesday, January 18. Jayton secured two of the top three places, earning the school the championship plaque for District 7-A.

The team of Francisco Martinez and Hailey Norvell claimed gold medals for first place, while Jaylee Reynolds and Kiersten Sifre earned bronze medals for third. Norvell was named Top Speaker of the contest.

Martinez and Norvell will be competing at the state contest in Austin on March 13 and 14.