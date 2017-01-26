Jayton Jaybirds Flying High

Jayton High played Guthrie on Tuesday, January 17 and came away with a big win.

Jayton was ready to hit the hardwood at the start of the game and never looked back. Jayton held Guthrie to only one point in the first quarter while they were able to sink 11 points. The second quarter was a little harder for Jayton while Jayton and Guthrie each scored six points, but that didn’t get Jayton down. The Jaybirds came back after half-time and whisked right past Guthrie, out scoring them by 14 points. The fourth quarter was no different. Jayton . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!