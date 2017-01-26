Jayton Jr. Lady Jays play in Throckmorton Tourney

Jayton Junior High girls played in a tournament in Throckmorton with three games in all against Throckmorton, Breckenridge and Baird.

In their first game of the tournament, the Jr. Lady Jays played against Throckmorton. The Lady Jays came out ready to play and held Throckmorton to zero points on the board at the end of the first quarter. However, in the second quarter Throckmorton got it together and outscored Jayton by four point to tie up the game 6-6 at half-time. In the third quarter, Jayton had a strong defense and held Throckmorton to only two points on . . .

