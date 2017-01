The Spur Robotics team competed at Lubbock High School on Saturday, January 21.

Spur’s team got 1st place in the Advanced Arena and will be competing at the state level later this spring.

The team calls themselves the Masterminds. On the team is Jaden Rieger, Keaton Adams and Ashley Carter . . .

