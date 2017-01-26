Spurettes move to 8-0, ranked #8

The Spurettes played Valley on Tuesday, January 11 and ended the game with a victory, winning 45-32.

In the first quarter, it looked like Valley was going to take control of the court scoring 12 points to Spur’s seven. In the second quarter, Spur was pumped up to take the game back and outscored Valley by four points but this was not enough to take the lead, trailing Valley by only one point. After half-time the Spurettes came out ready to take the lead back and were able to hold Valley to only five points, while they . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!