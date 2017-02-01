Covenant Health Offers Free Mobile Mammography Screenings. Breast screenings are free to those who qualify. There will be a mobile unit at the Spur Rural Health Clinic in Spur on Tuesday, February 21 (includes Jayton and Dickens).

Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. To further Covenant mission of healthy communities, the Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center’s Mobile Mammography exam unit will be providing mammography screening services throughout West Texas. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance is accepted. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To help save time and keep the process moving, appointments are strongly encouraged and are available by calling (806) 725-6579 or 877-494-4797.