Spur BPA students qualify for state

Spur ISDs Business Professionals of America students went to a Regional Leadership Conference that occurred in Wolfforth at Frenship High School on Saturday, January 28. Spur BPA qualified 12 individuals and 1 team for state level competition to be held March 1-4. The regional competition results are as follows:
State Qualifiers
Destynee Vasquez- 3rd Advanced Word Processing
Beth Ferguson- 1st Integrated Office Applications
Bryn Arnold- 2nd Advanced Spreadsheet Applications
Shannon Swaringen- 3rd Place- Database Applications
Jennifer Frausto-1st Legal Office Procedures
Ricky Lara- 1st Graphic Design Promotion
Camrey Sanchez- 2nd Advanced Interview Skills
Danni Uriegas- 1st Extemoraneous . . .
