Spur BPA students qualify for state

Spur ISDs Business Professionals of America students went to a Regional Leadership Conference that occurred in Wolfforth at Frenship High School on Saturday, January 28. Spur BPA qualified 12 individuals and 1 team for state level competition to be held March 1-4. The regional competition results are as follows:

State Qualifiers

Destynee Vasquez- 3rd Advanced Word Processing

Beth Ferguson- 1st Integrated Office Applications

Bryn Arnold- 2nd Advanced Spreadsheet Applications

Shannon Swaringen- 3rd Place- Database Applications

Jennifer Frausto-1st Legal Office Procedures

Ricky Lara- 1st Graphic Design Promotion

Camrey Sanchez- 2nd Advanced Interview Skills

Danni Uriegas- 1st Extemoraneous . . .

