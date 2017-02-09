Jaybirds bring another win, 9-0 in district

Jayton Varsity boys only played one game last week. The Jaybirds went up against Motley County.

Jayton came out strong in the first quarter scoring 16 points to Motley’s two points. In the second quarter it was much the same with Jayton putting 11 more points up on the board while Motley was still only able to score two points for the quarter, leaving the score 4-27 at half time.

After half time, Jayton was not ready to rest. Jayton scored 17 points in the third quarter and held Motley to only nine points. The final quarter again . . .

Want to read the rest?

