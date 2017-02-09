Lady Jays top Motley County

Jayton’s Lady Jays added a win to their record taking down Motley County, 64-47.

The Lady Jays were ahead 10-7 after just one quarter of play before pulling ahead 29-20 at halftime. By the third quarter the route was on going up by a score of 45-29.

Jayton’s junior high girls topped Spur by one point in a close contest. Jayton was ahead 16-10 at halftime and hung on for the one point win.

Jayton JH Lady Jays vs. Spur

JJH-8-8-3-7--26

SJH-10-0-11-4--25

Scoring . . .

