Spur ISD board holds meeting

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on Monday, January 22nd. This is school board appreciation month, so the meeting started with the secondary student council honoring the board for their service to the students, staff and community by serving on the Spur ISD school board. Following the board’s recognition, the SHS Cheerleaders were recognized for representing Spur ISD well at the 2017 UIL State Spirit Competition.

The board’s first action item was to approve the minutes of the Dec. 19th regular meeting. In other actions, several resolutions were approved by the Board including: a resolution to consider Designation as a District of Innovation, a resolution naming the Dickens County Extension Agent, Thomas Boyles, as an adjunct faculty member, and a resolution concerning the A-F accountability rating system for Texas Public Schools.

In other actions, the board approved a motion to call a school trustee election on May 6, 2017 to elect trustees for place 5 and at-large. They then approved Laurie Hinson as the election official and a resolution for a joint election agreement between Spur ISD and The City of Spur was approved.

In non-action items, Mrs. Gonzalez, business manager, gave several financial reports and reviewed the monthly bill listing.

In a public hearing, Mrs. Velez presented information regarding District of Innovation information for discussion as part of the process to be designated as a District of Innovation. She then reported the current enrollment data and gave an update on facilities. The fact-finding committee reported that they are going to allow an additional month to collect data on the community survey. They will once again publicize that it is available for those that would like to have their voices heard. The last item on the agenda was the annual superintendent evaluation and contract.

Mrs. Bentancourt, elementary principal, reported that the current enrollment in the Elementary is 128 students. She then informed the board of the following activities: The 3rd Six Weeks AR party was held on February 5th. Fifty-three students qualified. The students participated in Minute to Win It games. On January 17th, the Elementary students attended a program by Darren Collins. The students participated in activities that promoted positive self-esteem, making good choices, and respect.

She informed the board that Pre-Kindergarten through second grade are completing the middle-of-the-year TPRI testing. Third through 5th grades will complete STAAR benchmark tests in 3-5 Math, 3-5 Reading, 4th Writing, and 5th Science this month.

She then stated that the annual 5th grade trip to Austin and San Antonio is scheduled for April 10th-12th. The Students will once again visit and tour the Texas Capitol and Bob Bullock Texas State Museum in Austin. They will then travel to San Antonio where they will visit the River Walk, take a river boat ride, and visit and tour the Alamo.

Mr. Hamilton, secondary principal, reported that the secondary enrollment is at 155, which includes 86 high school students and 69 junior high. He then informed the board of the following secondary events:

January 10th middle of the year LPAC meetings were held. LPAC is short for Language Proficiency Assessment Committee. The purpose of the meeting was to monitor our ELL students and make sure the students have everything in place as we move towards testing this spring.

January 11th and 12th our High School Cheerleading Squad participated in the 2017 Texas State Cheerleading Championships. 5th Overall in State, 2nd in Fight Song, 4th in Crowd Leading, 9th in Band Dance. They did great and we are proud of the girls and Mrs. Conrad

January 17th Mrs. Howell organized an assembly for our elementary and jr. high students. Epic Entertainment did a presentation about being drug free. The two men who did the presentation were former mascots from two NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors and the other from the LA Clippers.

January 19th, 20th and 21st many of our students participated in the Dickens County Junior Livestock show.

January 21st 22 students participate in the regional BPA contest at Frenship High school. 12 Individuals and 1 team advanced to state.

January 21st Mr. Watson carried 5 students to participate in the area robotics competition held at Lubbock High School. The robotics team placed 1st and advanced to state.

Coach Solis, athletic director, reported an overview of the results/records for both the boys and girls JH and HS Basketball teams. He also informed the board that he is currently working to finalize the track, tennis and golf scheduled.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 27th @ 7:00pm.