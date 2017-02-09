Spurettes clinch District title second year in a row

After their game against Paducah on Friday, February 3, the Spurettes are now ranked #6 in the state.

The Spurettes had a close rival in Paducah during the first quarter. Spur was able to outscore Paducah by only two points, however in the second quarter, Paducah began to fall further behind with a score of 20-13 at half-time.

After half-time, Paducah wasn’t ready to give the win away to Spur. The Spurettes were outscored by Paducah, 15 points to eight. However, the fourth quarter brought the Spurettes back out on the court ready to take back . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!