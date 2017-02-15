Dickens County Commissioners approve EMS training class

The Dickens County Commissioner’s Court met in Regular Session February 13, 2017 with the following members present, County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill, County and District Clerk. The meeting was called to order at 9:10 a.m. by County Judge, Kevin Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by Rory Mosley, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag. The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said Court.

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

Minutes of the January 9, 2017 meeting were reviewed and approved.

Sheriff Terry Braly submitted the Sheriff’s Department report. There were a total of 264, 9-1-1 calls, and 164 other calls. There was a total of 11 prisoners held.

Nancy Stone, J.P. presented the Justice of the Peace report to the Court. Total cases filed for January was 12, and total revenue collected was $5713.19.

Rebecca Haney, Tax Assessor Collector Presented the Tax Office report. Tax Collections for Dickens County were: current, $505,903.

78, delinquent collected $3272.16. Tax Collections for Road and Bridge were: current, $120758.69, delinquent collected, $1115.41.

Becky Hill, County and District Clerk, presented the Clerk’s office report. Total revenue in the amount of $5628.55 for fines, fees and court costs was collected. In County Court, Kevin Brendle presiding, 1 resisting arrest was filed, 5 criminal cases were heard, 2 Probate cases were filed and 1 probate was heard. In the 110th Judicial District Court, Judge William P. Smith, presiding, there was 2 civil cases filed, 3 civil cases heard, 2 Attorney General cases heard.

Darla Thomason, County Treasurer presented the treasurer’s report. Fund Balances as of January 31, 2017 were: General Fund $-75,990.33, Road and Bridge, $10,802.49, dedicated fund balance $70,726.07.

Thomas Boyle, county extension agent, was attending stock show and unable to be present.

Clint Martin, Wildlife Services presented his report to the court. Thirty four coyotes, eight swine, were destroyed in January as well as other pests.

Each commissioner reported on the road conditions in their precincts. All precincts are grading roads, hauling gravel and pulling ditches. Additional gravel pits are needed to continue to supply the counties needs.

Invoices presented to court for approval included KBL in the amount of $37,454.56, Kamatsu Architecture in the amount of $432.00 for courthouse repairs and ARM Aggregate in the amount of $3230.97 for large rock for road repairs.

Invoice for $1117.20 was presented to the court from Precinct #3 Charlie Morris and Precinct #4 Sheldon Parsons which exceeded the county spending budget for grader blades.

Surety Bond for Trey Poage, County Attorney Pro Tem was presented to the court for approval.

Motion was made by Charlie Morris and seconded by Mike Smith to approve all the consent agenda items as presented. Vote carried unanimously.

RESOLUTIONS APPROVED

Motion was made by Sheldon Parsons, and seconded by Dennis Wyatt to approve the following resolutions:

Resolution in Opposition to Senate Bill 2 and Revenue Caps

Resolution in Opposition to Unfunded Mandates

State Funds for Indigent Criminal Defense

Motion passes with all voting in agreement.

CONFERENCE APPROVED

Motion was made by Sheldon Parsons and seconded by Charlie Morris to approved the attendance of the County Judge and County Commissioners to the 88th Annual West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association Conference in Lubbock. Vote was unanimous.

Handcrafted table approved

KBL contractor has offered to build a hand crafted table out of timbers removed from the old courthouse in exchange for the vault door removed from the tax office. Charlie Morris made the motion to approve with the stipulation that the table would be a commissioners court sized table. Sheldon Parsons seconded the motion. Motion passed with all in favor.

INDIGENT DEFENSE GRANT AWARDED

Dickens County was awarded $6,240.00 from Texas Indigent Defense Commission to help meet the indigent defense costs of Dickens County.

IN TRUST PROPERTY BID ACCEPTED

Two bids were presented before the commissioners court on Lot 5, block 36 of the OT of Spur. First bid was for $3087.57 and the second for $4125.00. Motion was made by Charlie Morris to accept bid in the amount of $4125.00. With a second by Sheldon Parsons the court voted unanimously to accept the bid.

IN TRUST PROPERTY POLICY DISCUSSED

The court discussed the necessity of a policy on handling in trust properties with occupants in residence. Legal advice will be sought