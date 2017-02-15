Lady Jays lose heartbreaker to Paducah

The Lady Jays played Paducah on Tuesday, February 7 and lost by only one point, 39-40.

The Lady Jays came out strong defensively in the first quarter and held Paducah to only two points while scoring seven. In the second quarter, Paducah got serious and scored 17 points while the Lady Jays put up another 14, leaving the score 21-19 at half time with the Lady Jays in the lead by only two points.

In the third quarter the Lady Jays were held to only seven points on the board while Paducah was able to net 14 points . . .

