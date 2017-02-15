Patton Springs ISD Board holds February meeting

Patton Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees held a Regular Meeting Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7 P.M. in the Administrative Office. Attending the meeting were Board Members Gary Bridge, Clayt Bridge, David Keith, Ernest Ramirez, Tyler Fairchild and A.J. Zarate. Bryan Burson was absent. Superintendent Bryan White, Administrative Assistants Sandra Ramirez and Darryn Perryman and Business Manager Becky Hodges were also present.

The meeting was called to order.

Gary Bridge led the invocation; Bryan White led the pledge to the flag. Minutes of the January regular meeting were approved; tax reports and financial statements were reviewed . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!