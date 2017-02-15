Spur Gin reporting record crop

From staff reports

The Spur Farmers Coop gin is reporting record production numbers for the 2016-2017 harvest.

According to Metessa Thomas, the gin has bailed 16,229 bales to date. That breaks a 10-year record dating back to 2007 when the total bales was 14,294.

According to Thomas there are still more modules in the field to be brought in so the number of ginned bales will definitely increase. They believe they are 10 days out from having it all ginned.

Thomas said only 40 modules of the cotton brought in was from the Crosbyton . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!