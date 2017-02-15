Spurettes District Champs for second year in a row

The Spurettes finished the regular season with a perfect district record, 12-0 after playing Guthrie on Tuesday, February 7.

Guthrie was no match for for the Spurettes on this night. Spur’s defense was on top of things from the beginning of the first quarter holding Guthrie to only two points while scoring 23 points of their own. In the second quarter Guthrie was able to put nine points on the board, but the Spurettes were still shooting hot with 18 points on the board leaving Guthrie behind by 30 points at half time.

The third quarter was almost . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!