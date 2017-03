2017 Dickens County 4-H Horse shows/playdays All Events will be held at the Dickens County 4-H Rodeo Arena, East of the City of Dickens. Books will open at 1:30 p.m. and events will start at 2:00 p.m. March 26, 2017, April 23, 2017, and May 21, 2017. Make up rain date is June 3, 2017. Year end awards banquet/swim party will be held on June 11, 2017 at the Roaring Springs Ranch Swimming Pool.