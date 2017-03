IT’S ABOUT THYME There is Always Enough Thyme for Great Friends, Fabulous Food, and Spirited Fun! Tuesday April 11th, 2017 Jayton Community Center 5:30 Shopping/Silent Auction, meal 4-H Style Show, Free Admission; Bring your favorite salad for all to enjoy. Sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Mams & Grams, & Nite n Gals.