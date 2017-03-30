License to Carry Class on Saturday April 1 at the Dickens Bible Church of the Nazarene located south of the Dickens County Courthouse. Class will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 30 minute break for lunch at 12 p.m. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Proficiency Shooting will be done at the Dickens County Practice Range north of Dickens and should be done about 4:30-5:30 p.m. The class cost is $80 a person and does not include the cost of ammunition, fingerprints or the state fee. For questions or information call Marvin 806-269-2440 or Dave 806-786-5137.