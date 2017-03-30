Spur one act play advances to Area

The Spur One Act Play, CANDID, advances to Area, held April 3 at Frenship High School.

Six awards were received by cast at the District meet held in Guthrie March 7, where Spur advanced as second play.

Best Actress went to Shandi Warren; All Star Cast went to Shannon Swaringen and Camrey Sanchez; Honorable Mention All Star Cast went to Olivia Leary, Jake Weiser and Isaiah Sanchez.

Three awards were received at the Bi-District meet held in Spur March 27, where Spur advanced as third play. All Star Cast went to Shandi Warren and Jake Weiser; Honorable Mention All . . .

