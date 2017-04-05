Appraisal Districts Remind Businesses to Render their Taxable Property by April 15

If you own tangible personal property that is used to produce income, you must file a rendition with the Dickens and Kent County Appraisal District by April 15. A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property you owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year. Property includes inventory and equipment used by a business. Owners do not have to render exempt property, such as church property or an agriculture producer’s equipment used for farming. The appraisal district may use the information submitted in the rendition to set property values. You can also file a report of decreased value to notify the appraisal district of significant depreciation of your property. For example, if your property was damaged by a storm, flood or fire last year, you should file a report of decreased value. The appraisal district will look at your property before assigning a value. The last day to file a rendition or report of decreased value is April 15. A 10 percent to 50 percent penalty may be imposed if a rendition is filed late, incomplete or not at all. Property owners who need more time to file their renditions may file a written request with the chief appraiser on or before April 15 to receive an automatic extension to May 15 or the next business day. The chief appraiser may also grant an additional 15 days after the postponed deadline, if necessary. For more information about rendering property, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Dickens County Appraisal District at 809-623-5258 or the Kent County Appraisal District at 806-237-3066. Information is also available from the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/.