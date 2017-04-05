Historic Palace Theater renovation project progresses, seeks donations

By Harry Bob Martin, President

Dickens County Historical Commission

Recently many of you received a request letter from the Dickens County Historical Commission asking for support toward the renovation of the historic theater in downtown Spur. The response has been great. Most responders are from our older citizens and Spur exes who have very fond memories of The Palace. The following are a few samples of letters we received along with the donations.

“This gift is given by Red & Charline McCombs for the renovation of The Palace Thater. It is given in loving memory of Willie & Gladys McCombs”

“My uncle, Jack Hogan, was the one that installed that sign and the lights when it went up in the 30’s. Also he machined new bronze handles for the front doors but someone stole them after he sent them to Spur. My grandfather was Archie B. (Shorty) Hogan, the barber in Spur and Dickens.”

Bob Ziegler

“I was at the theater in 1941 when I learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. My first job was selling popcorn and ushering at the theater. Now I am approaching 90 in June and live in a retirement community in Santa Fe, NW.”

Lou Emma Shugart Ryan

“P.S. Pay at theater: $2 less social security for Saturday and Sunday.”

The historical commission can and will welcome additional donations.