Kent Co. Commissioners hold regular meeting

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court held a Regular Meeting March 27, 2017 at the Kent County Courthouse in Jayton, Texas with the following members present: Jim White, County Judge, Roy W. Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court.

The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said court.

Judge Jim White called the Commissioners’ Court to order at 9:00 A.M., followed by Prayer.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum and seconded by Don Long approving the Regular Commissioners’ Court minutes of March 13th, 2017. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF POLLING PRECINCTS

During March or April of each odd numbered year Kent County Commissioners’ review precincts for compliance of boundary changes, according to Texas Election Code 42.03 l(a). With a MOTION was made by Don Long and seconded by Robert Graham the court approved Kent County precincts lines are in compliance with no change needed. Motion carried.

KENT COUNTY BANK DEPOSITORY CONTRACT

In compliance with Local Gov. Code 116.021 with a MOTION was made by Daryl Ham and seconded by Roy W. Chisum the court approved a 2 year contract with Kent County State Bank a branch of Bank of Texas for the Kent County Depository Bank, if in agreement with Kent County State Bank. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF BIDS FOR KENT COUNTY FUEL

A MOTION was made by Don Long and seconded by Robert Graham approving to advertise for fuel for Kent County. Bids will be opened and considered April 24th, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Motion carried.

APPPROV AL OF REIMBURSEMENT OF PERMANENT SCHOOL FUNDS

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum and seconded by Daryl Ham approving the reimbursement for Permanent School Funds in the amount of$21,873.00 for permanent improvements for the purchase cameras and logo for floors. Motion carried.

Commissioners reviewed the contract with the Aspermont Small Business on the public transportation program for Kent County, taking no action at this time.

Mike Strawn (Risk Management) with TAC met with the court to review county owned buildings and structures for insurance purposes. No action taken.

AUDIENCE WITH DIAMONDBACK ENERGY MARTIN & DAWSON COUNTIES

A MOTION was made by Robert Graham and seconded by Daryl Ham approving an agreement with Diamondback Energy and Kent County Commissioners’ to amend the continuous drilling requirement exempting a small portion of KCSL in League 265 and 264 in exchange for drilling horizontal well 140 I LS located entirely on KCSL. Supporting documents will come later to be approved by Court. Motion carried.

KENT COUNTY NURSING HOME REPORT

Kathy Lisenbee, Nursing Home Administrator met with the Court to present the nursing home report with 45 residents at present time, also Kathy announced she would be taking applications for employment for the housekeeping department.

Beth Guerra, Kent County EMS Coordinator met with the court to report activity and emergency situations here in Kent County.

APPROVAL TO PAY BILLS

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum and seconded by Daryl Ham approving to pay all claims against the county for goods and services brought before the court. Motion carried.

No applications for the use of Kent County Road Machinery were approved this day of court.

ADJOURN

A MOTION was made by Daryl Ham and seconded by Don Long approving to adjourn court. Motion carried.