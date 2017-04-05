Saltcedar Management Project Landowners Meeting will be Thursday, April 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Stonewall County Community Center in Aspermont and on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Kent County Community Center in Jayton. Please call or email to RSVP if possible to get an approximate head count and make sure there is enough food for everyone. A $5 door fee will be collected to cover food and refreshments. To RSVP or request more information, contact Monica McGarrity at (512) 552-3465 or email monica.mcgarrity@tpwd.texas.gov or call Kent county Extension office at (806) 237-3751.