SISD advances seven to Regional UIL Meet

By Josh Watson, Spur ISD

The Spur Academic Team competed in Jayton on March 23rd for the District Meet against Patton Springs, Guthrie, Jayton, Motley County, Paducah and Valley. Spur had several place and a few are advancing to regionals. The ones advancing will compete on April 7th at South Plains College for the Regional UIL Meet.

Accounting – 3rd Team (Ruth Jiminez, Ricky Lara, Shannon Swaringen)

Calculator Apps – 6th Team (Kade Miller, MacKenzi Miller, Abby Rodriguez, Shannon Swaringen)

Computer Apps

1st – Bryn Arnold (Advancing to Regionals as Individual)

4th – Destynee Vasquez

