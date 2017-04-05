White Named Assistant Coach of the Year

Editor’s Note: The following was originally published March 29, 2017 on Seminoles.com.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Lance White has been named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division I Assistant Coach of the Year, announced by the WBCA.

The WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year award is presented to one associate head coach or assistant coach in each membership division who demonstrates commitment to their program, their student-athletes and their head coach; their impact coaching on court; their mentorship and impact on other coaches; and their professional manner and attitude.

“The role of an assistant coach is vital in reinforcing a positive student-athlete environment with encouragement, excellence, structure, security, support and integrity. The WBCA is proud to honor these individuals as our assistant coaches of the year in their respective divisions of membership,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “Each coach was selected by vote of their peers, and the WBCA celebrates and applauds their lasting commitment to use our game as a platform to positively impact their student-athletes, institutions and communities.”

White has been instrumental in the success of the FSU program, coming to Tallahassee in 2003. Over his 14 years with the Seminoles, Florida State has produced a 324-138 (70.1 winning percentage) record despite playing in one of the nation’s best conferences in the ACC.

The Texas Tech graduate has taken hold of the FSU offense over the last six seasons and has guided the Seminoles to new heights on the scoring end. FSU averaged 79.0 points per game, the highest by the program since the 1990-91 season (83.8) and the highest since joining the ACC in 1991-92.

Florida State finished its 2016-17 season with a school-record nine AP Top 25 wins, surpassing its previous high of six in the 2014-15 season. White helped guide senior point guard Leticia Romero toward becoming a three-time All-American, the first in program history. Under White’s tutelage, junior forward Shakayla Thomas won ACC Player of the Year and also earned her second All-America honor.

White was also a key factor in solidifying a 2016 recruiting class that featured current freshmen guards A’Tyanna Gaulden, Nicki Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfolk and forward Iho Lopez. The current crop of players was ranked as high as fourth nationally in the ESPNW recruiting rankings.