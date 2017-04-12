Bulldogs, Spurettes compete in Motley Co. Invitational

The Bulldog and Spurette golf teams competed in the Motley Co. Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Roaring Springs Ranch Club Golf Course Tuesday, April 4. The Spurettes finished runner-up while the Bulldogs came in second place.

Bryn Arnold finished 1st place overall as an individual with a score of 85. Ty Adams grabbed a 3rd place finish overall with a score of 82 . . .

