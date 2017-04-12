The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / Sports / Bulldogs / Bulldogs, Spurettes compete in Motley Co. Invitational

Bulldogs, Spurettes compete in Motley Co. Invitational

By

The Bulldog and Spurette golf teams competed in the Motley Co. Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Roaring Springs Ranch Club Golf Course Tuesday, April 4. The Spurettes finished runner-up while the Bulldogs came in second place.
Bryn Arnold finished 1st place overall as an individual with a score of 85. Ty Adams grabbed a 3rd place finish overall with a score of 82 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links