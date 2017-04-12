Patton Springs tennis players advance to Regional Meet

The Patton Springs girls doubles team of Madison White and Destinee Reyna placed 2nd at the District tennis tournament. They will advance to the Regional Tennis Tournament at South Plains College on April 18.

The Patton Springs boys doubles team of Eli Jenkins and Colby Burgess placed 3rd at the District Tennis tournament and are alternates to the Regional Tennis tournament.

Regan Chandler placed 3rd in girls singles at the District tennis tournament and will be an alternate to the regional tennis tournament . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!