Spur hosts junior high track meet

Spur hosted the District 7 1A junior high track meet on Thursday, April 6.

The Spur boys team came in second behind Motley County with a score of 135 total points.

Jayton and Patton Springs boys teams tied for fifth place at the meet with a total of 40 points each.

District 7 1A JH Meet

Hosted by Spur High School

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Boys

Top athletes in division: 3rd Drayson McGee Spur; 6th Pecos Smith, JAY; 7th Jorden Zarate Spur; 8th Chris Castillo Spur; 9th David Reyna, PS; 10th Devon Jones, PS

100 meter dash finals

4th Pecos Smith, JAY 12.68; 5th LeZhane Walker Spur 12.78; 8th Devon Jones, PS 13.34; 10th Ralph Garza, PS 13.92;; 11th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 14.37; 13th Austin Fulmer Spur 15.78; 15th Jacob Vasquez Spur 16.55; 16th Julian Segura, JAY 16.99; 17th Joel WIlliams, JAY 18.37;

200 meter dash

2nd Chris Castillo Spur 26.81; 4th Pecos Smith, JAY 27.55; 6th LeZhane Walker Spur 28.87; 10th Devon Jones, PS 29.40; 14th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 31.14; 15th Ralph Garza, PS 31.43; 16th Dominic Garcia Spur 33.52; 17th Caleb Chisum Jayto 36.65; 18th Colsen Debold, JAY 39.05

400 meter dash finals

5th Ralph Garza, PS 1:03.88; 7th David Leyva, PS 1:06.46; 9th Eoin Horn Spur 1:17.55; 10th Austin Fulmer Spur 1:22.36; 11th Jacob Vasquez Spur 1:44.34

800 meter run finals

3rd Jorden Zarate Spur H 1/L 5 2 2:41.08; 5th Bobby Cortez, JAY 2:45.00; Austin Fulmer Spur; Ezekiel Mosley Spur

1,600-meter run finals

1st David Reyna, PS 5:41.71; 2nd Jorden Zarate Spur 5:49.02; 7th Gavin Arnold Spur 7:59.00

2,400-meter run finals

1st David Reyna, PS 8:58.30; 2nd Jorden Zarate Spur 9:12.70; 6th Eoin Horn Spur; 12:43.40; 7th Gavin Arnold Spur 13:31.58

110-meter hurdles finals

2nd Chris Castillo Spur 18.90; 4th Kolbey Adams Spur 20.21; 5th Bobby Cortez, JAY 22.52; 9th Caleb Taylor Spur 24.40

300 meter hurdles

4th Bobby Cortez, JAY 55.36; 8th Caleb Taylor Spur 1:03.21; 9th Ezekiel Mosley Spur 1:04.05

4×100 meter relay

1st Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Craig Leary, Drayson McGee, LeZhane Walker

4×200

1st Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Craig Leary, Drayson McGee, Chris Castillo

4×400 meter relay

3rd Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Beau Martinez, Drayson McGee, Craig Leary

Long jump finals

2nd* Drayson McGee Spur 16’-8”; 5th Pecos Smith, JAY 16’-5”; 8th** LeZhane Walker Spur 14’-3”; 8th** David Leyva, PS 14’-3”; 10th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 14’-2 1/2”; 11th Nicholas Rodriguez Spur 14’-1 1/2”; 14th Bobby Cortez, JAY 13’-2”; 16th Ralph Garza, PS12’-5”; 17th Caleb Chisum, JAY 11’-6”

Shot put finals

2nd Devon Jones, PS 36’-2”; 5th Dominic Garcia Spur 33’-11”; Jacob Vasquez Spur; Julian Segura, JAY; Joel WIlliams, JAY ; Richard Klemish, PS

Discus finals

1st Devon Jones, PS 101’-8”; 6th Beau Martinez Spur 82’-0”; 9th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 70’-0”; Jacob Vasquez Spur ; Dominic Garcia Spur ; Richard Klemish, PS; Joel WIlliams, JAY; Julian Segura, JAY

Triple Jump Finals

2nd Drayson McGee Spur 34’-7 3/4” ; 3rd Pecos Smith, JAY 33’-4 1/2”; 5th LeZhane Walker Spur 31’-8 1/2”; 10th Nicholas Rodriguez Spur 28’-9 1/4”

High Jump Finals

2nd Pecos Smith, JAY 5’-0”; 3rd* Beau Martinez Spur 4’-10”; 9th Kolbey Adams Spur 4’-4”; Bobby Cortez, JAY

Pole Vault

1st Caleb Taylor Spur. 5’-0” 10; 2nd Caleb Chisum, JAY. 4’-0”; Colsen Debold, JAY.

Girls

Top Athletes

3rd Gabby Skelton, JAY

4th Cara Paschall SPU

100 meter dash

3rd Madison Givens Spur 15.55; 4th Harley Smith, JAY 15.61; 5th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 15.65; 9th Mackenzie Robinson Spur 15.99; 14th Katherine Mcgee, JAY 18.27; Emily Molina Spur

200 meter dash

4th Harley Smith, JAY 32.93; 6th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 33.56; 7th Madison Givens Spur 33.68; 8th Kinley Chandler, PS 34.08; 9th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 34.86; 10th Mackenzie Robinson Spur 35.04; 14th Emily Molina Spur 35.53

400 meter dash

1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 1:06.02; 6th Mallory Leary Spur 1:11.74; 8th Leilani Solis Spur 1:17.90; 9th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 1:18.39; 11th Kelcie Robinson Spur 1:21.52; 12th Alana Croft, JAY 1:26.93

800 meter run finals

1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 2:41.40; 4th Brianna Robles Spur 3:08.48; 5th Kinley Chandler, PS 3:09.37; Kelcie Robinson Spur; Mary Jane Weeks Spur; Audrey Baugh, PS

1,600-meter run

1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 6:34.27; 2nd Mary Jane Weeks Spur 6:46.43; 3rd Audrey Baugh, PS 7:12.99; 4th Faith Keasler Guthrie 10:31.96

2,400-meter run

1st Mary Jane Weeks Spur 11:31.99

100 meter hurdles

2nd Cara Paschall Spur 17.93; 3rd Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 18.72 6; 5th Mistie Cowen, JAY 21.49

300 meter hurdles

3rd Erielle Coulter, JAY 1:02.04; 4th Mistie Cowen, JAY 1:12.58

4×100

3rd Spur – Tessah Adams, Tristen Martin, Savanah Olivarez, Cara Paschall

4th Jayton – Harley Smith, Erielle Coulter, Brooklyn Coulter, Alana Croft

4×200

2nd Spur – Tessah Adams, Tristen Martin, Savanah Olivarez, Cara Paschall

4×400

1st Spur – Mallory Leary, Tessah Adams, Savanah Olivarez, Tristen Martin

Long Jump

5th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 12’-8”; 6th Savanah Olivarez Spur 12’-7 1/2”; 7th Kinley Chandler, PS 12’-5 1/2”;10th Mistie Cowen, JAY 12’-1”; 11th** Tessah Adams Spur 11’-11”; 13th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 11’-10”; 14th Harley Smith, JAY 1 11’-9”; 15th Leilani Solis Spur 10’-5”

Shot put

3rd Katherine Mcgee, JAY 24’-7”; 6th Kinley Chandler, PS 23’-0”; Shilo Mendez Spur; Emily Molina Spur; Haylie Reese Spur; Harley Chisum, JAY; Alana Croft, JAY

Discus

4th Madison Givens Spur 57’-0”; 8th Shilo Mendez Spur 45’-5”; Emily Molina Spur; Katherine Mcgee, JAY

Triple Jump

6th Cara Paschall Spur 26’-6 1/2”; 7th Brianna Robles Spur 25’-7 1/4”; 8th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 25’-3”; 9th Tristen Martin Spur 24’-11 3/4”

High Jump

6th* Madison Givens Spur 4’-2”; 7th* Brianna Robles Spur 4’-0”; 8th* Tristen Martin Spur 4’-0”; 9th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 3’-10”; 10th* Kinley Chandler, PS 3’-8”; 11th* Harley Smith, JAY 3’-8”; 12th* Alana Croft, JAY 3’-6”; 13th* Erielle Coulter, JAY 3’-6”

Pole Vault

1st Cara Paschall Spur 8’-0”; 4th Erielle Coulter, JAY 6’-0”

B Boys

Top athletes

1st Liam Horn Spur; 6th Dusty Hancock Spur; 8th Jeffery Mathews Spur; 9th Johnny Molina Spur; 9th Kollier Miller Spur

100 meter dash

8th Johnny Molina Spur 16.05; 9th Koki Horton Spur 16.27; 10th Jeffery Mathews Spur 16.71

200 meter dash

5th Dusty Hancock Spur 36.37; 6th Koki Horton Spur 37.02; 8th Kollier Miller Spur 40.93

400 meter dash

3rd Liam Horn Spur 1:24.14; 4th Dusty Hancock Spur 1:26.17; 5th Johnny Molina Spur 1:27.58

800 meter run

1st Liam Horn Spur 1:00.00; 2nd Dusty Hancock Spur:00.00

2,400 meter run

2nd Liam Horn Spur 11:59.01; 4th Kollier Miller Spur 13:31.58

Long Jump

3rd Koki Horton Spur 12’-4”

Shot put

3rd Jeffery Mathews Spur 25’-6”; 4th Johnny Molina Spur 19’-3”

Discus

2nd Jeffery Mathews Spur 54’-6”; 3rd Johnny Molina Spur 54’-4”; 4th Dusty Hancock Spur 42’-3”;

Triple Jump

1st Liam Horn Spur 22’-10 1/2”

B Girls

Top athletes

3rd Paige Bonham Spur; 5th Katlynne Cornett, PS; 7th Krysta Guerrero, PS; 8th Ysabella Garza Spur

100 meter dash

1st Caris Sotelo, PS 16.11; 2nd Paige Bonham Spur 16.87; 3rd Katlynne Cornett, P 17.18; 7th Ysabella Garza Spur 24.62

200 meter dash

1st Caris Sotelo, PS 35.11; 2nd Paige Bonham Spur 37.18; 3rd Katlynne Cornett, PS 37.71

Shot put

1st Krysta Guerrero, PS 24’-1”; 5th Ysabella Garza Spur 16’-9”