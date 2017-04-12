Spur hosts junior high track meet

The Texas Spur

The Spur Junior High Boys Team placed second in the district meet April 6. Jayton and Patton Springs tied for fifth place. Dana Conrad/Spur ISD
Spur hosted the District 7 1A junior high track meet on Thursday, April 6.
The Spur boys team came in second behind Motley County with a score of 135 total points.
Jayton and Patton Springs boys teams tied for fifth place at the meet with a total of 40 points each.
District 7 1A JH Meet
Hosted by Spur High School
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Boys
Top athletes in division: 3rd Drayson McGee Spur; 6th Pecos Smith, JAY; 7th Jorden Zarate Spur; 8th Chris Castillo Spur; 9th David Reyna, PS; 10th Devon Jones, PS
100 meter dash finals
4th Pecos Smith, JAY 12.68; 5th LeZhane Walker Spur 12.78; 8th Devon Jones, PS 13.34; 10th Ralph Garza, PS 13.92;; 11th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 14.37; 13th Austin Fulmer Spur 15.78; 15th Jacob Vasquez Spur 16.55; 16th Julian Segura, JAY 16.99; 17th Joel WIlliams, JAY 18.37;
200 meter dash
2nd Chris Castillo Spur 26.81; 4th Pecos Smith, JAY 27.55; 6th LeZhane Walker Spur 28.87; 10th Devon Jones, PS  29.40; 14th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 31.14; 15th Ralph Garza, PS 31.43; 16th Dominic Garcia Spur 33.52; 17th Caleb Chisum Jayto 36.65; 18th Colsen Debold, JAY 39.05
400 meter dash finals
5th Ralph Garza, PS 1:03.88; 7th David Leyva, PS 1:06.46; 9th Eoin Horn Spur 1:17.55; 10th Austin Fulmer Spur 1:22.36; 11th Jacob Vasquez Spur 1:44.34
800 meter run finals
3rd Jorden Zarate Spur H 1/L 5 2 2:41.08; 5th Bobby Cortez, JAY 2:45.00;  Austin Fulmer Spur; Ezekiel Mosley Spur
1,600-meter run finals
1st David Reyna, PS 5:41.71;  2nd Jorden Zarate Spur  5:49.02; 7th Gavin Arnold Spur 7:59.00
2,400-meter run finals
1st David Reyna, PS 8:58.30; 2nd Jorden Zarate Spur  9:12.70; 6th Eoin Horn Spur; 12:43.40; 7th Gavin Arnold Spur 13:31.58
110-meter hurdles finals
2nd Chris Castillo Spur 18.90; 4th Kolbey Adams Spur  20.21; 5th Bobby Cortez, JAY 22.52; 9th Caleb Taylor Spur 24.40
300 meter hurdles
4th Bobby Cortez, JAY 55.36; 8th Caleb Taylor Spur 1:03.21;  9th Ezekiel Mosley Spur 1:04.05
4×100 meter relay
1st Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Craig Leary, Drayson McGee, LeZhane Walker
4×200
1st Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Craig Leary, Drayson McGee, Chris Castillo
4×400 meter relay
3rd Spur – Nicholas Rodriguez, Beau Martinez, Drayson McGee, Craig Leary
Long jump finals
2nd* Drayson McGee Spur 16’-8”; 5th Pecos Smith, JAY 16’-5”; 8th** LeZhane Walker Spur 14’-3”; 8th** David Leyva, PS 14’-3”; 10th Ashton Quilimaco, PS 14’-2 1/2”; 11th Nicholas Rodriguez Spur 14’-1 1/2”; 14th Bobby Cortez, JAY 13’-2”; 16th Ralph Garza, PS12’-5”; 17th Caleb Chisum, JAY 11’-6”
Shot put finals
2nd Devon Jones, PS  36’-2”; 5th Dominic Garcia Spur  33’-11”; Jacob Vasquez Spur; Julian Segura, JAY; Joel WIlliams, JAY ; Richard Klemish, PS
Discus finals
1st Devon Jones, PS  101’-8”; 6th Beau Martinez Spur  82’-0”; 9th Ashton Quilimaco, PS  70’-0”; Jacob Vasquez Spur ; Dominic Garcia Spur ; Richard Klemish, PS; Joel WIlliams, JAY; Julian Segura, JAY
Triple Jump Finals
2nd Drayson McGee Spur  34’-7 3/4” ; 3rd Pecos Smith, JAY  33’-4 1/2”; 5th LeZhane Walker Spur 31’-8 1/2”; 10th Nicholas Rodriguez Spur 28’-9 1/4”
High Jump Finals
2nd Pecos Smith, JAY  5’-0”; 3rd* Beau Martinez Spur 4’-10”; 9th Kolbey Adams Spur 4’-4”; Bobby Cortez, JAY
Pole Vault
1st Caleb Taylor Spur. 5’-0” 10; 2nd Caleb Chisum, JAY. 4’-0”; Colsen Debold, JAY.
Girls
Top Athletes
3rd Gabby Skelton, JAY
4th Cara Paschall SPU
100 meter dash
3rd Madison Givens Spur 15.55; 4th Harley Smith, JAY  15.61; 5th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 15.65; 9th Mackenzie Robinson Spur 15.99; 14th Katherine Mcgee, JAY 18.27; Emily Molina Spur
200 meter dash
4th Harley Smith, JAY 32.93; 6th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 33.56; 7th Madison Givens Spur 33.68; 8th Kinley Chandler, PS 34.08; 9th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 34.86; 10th Mackenzie Robinson Spur 35.04; 14th Emily Molina Spur 35.53
400 meter dash
1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 1:06.02; 6th Mallory Leary Spur  1:11.74; 8th Leilani Solis Spur 1:17.90; 9th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 1:18.39; 11th Kelcie Robinson Spur  1:21.52; 12th Alana Croft, JAY 1:26.93
800 meter run finals
1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 2:41.40; 4th Brianna Robles Spur  3:08.48; 5th Kinley Chandler, PS 3:09.37; Kelcie Robinson Spur; Mary Jane Weeks Spur; Audrey Baugh, PS
1,600-meter run
1st Gabby Skelton, JAY 6:34.27; 2nd Mary Jane Weeks Spur  6:46.43; 3rd Audrey Baugh, PS 7:12.99; 4th Faith Keasler Guthrie  10:31.96
2,400-meter run
1st Mary Jane Weeks Spur 11:31.99
100 meter hurdles
2nd Cara Paschall Spur  17.93; 3rd Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 18.72 6; 5th Mistie Cowen, JAY 21.49

Cara Paschall goes airborne for the Spurettes last week in the District Junior High Meet. Dana Conrad/Spur ISD
300 meter hurdles
3rd Erielle Coulter, JAY 1:02.04; 4th Mistie Cowen, JAY 1:12.58
4×100
3rd Spur – Tessah Adams, Tristen Martin, Savanah Olivarez, Cara Paschall
4th Jayton –  Harley Smith, Erielle Coulter, Brooklyn Coulter, Alana Croft
4×200
2nd Spur – Tessah Adams, Tristen Martin, Savanah Olivarez, Cara Paschall
4×400
1st Spur – Mallory Leary, Tessah Adams, Savanah Olivarez, Tristen Martin
Long Jump
5th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 12’-8”; 6th Savanah Olivarez Spur 12’-7 1/2”; 7th Kinley Chandler, PS 12’-5 1/2”;10th Mistie Cowen, JAY 12’-1”; 11th** Tessah Adams Spur 11’-11”; 13th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 11’-10”; 14th Harley Smith, JAY 1 11’-9”; 15th Leilani Solis Spur 10’-5”
Shot put
3rd Katherine Mcgee, JAY  24’-7”; 6th Kinley Chandler, PS 23’-0”; Shilo Mendez Spur; Emily Molina Spur; Haylie Reese Spur; Harley Chisum, JAY; Alana Croft, JAY
Discus
4th Madison Givens Spur 57’-0”; 8th Shilo Mendez Spur 45’-5”; Emily Molina Spur; Katherine Mcgee, JAY
Triple Jump
6th Cara Paschall Spur 26’-6 1/2”; 7th Brianna Robles Spur 25’-7 1/4”; 8th Brooklyn Coulter, JAY 25’-3”; 9th Tristen Martin Spur 24’-11 3/4”
High Jump
6th* Madison Givens Spur 4’-2”; 7th* Brianna Robles Spur 4’-0”; 8th* Tristen Martin Spur 4’-0”; 9th Kaytlyn Fondren, PS 3’-10”; 10th* Kinley Chandler, PS 3’-8”; 11th* Harley Smith, JAY 3’-8”; 12th* Alana Croft, JAY 3’-6”; 13th* Erielle Coulter, JAY 3’-6”
Pole Vault
1st Cara Paschall Spur 8’-0”; 4th Erielle Coulter, JAY 6’-0”
B Boys
Top athletes
1st Liam Horn Spur; 6th Dusty Hancock Spur; 8th Jeffery Mathews Spur; 9th Johnny Molina Spur; 9th Kollier Miller Spur
100 meter dash
8th Johnny Molina Spur 16.05; 9th Koki Horton Spur 16.27; 10th Jeffery Mathews Spur  16.71
200 meter dash
5th Dusty Hancock Spur 36.37; 6th Koki Horton Spur 37.02; 8th Kollier Miller Spur 40.93
400 meter dash
3rd Liam Horn Spur 1:24.14; 4th Dusty Hancock Spur  1:26.17; 5th Johnny Molina Spur  1:27.58
800 meter run
1st Liam Horn Spur 1:00.00; 2nd Dusty Hancock Spur:00.00
2,400 meter run
2nd Liam Horn Spur 11:59.01;  4th Kollier Miller Spur 13:31.58
Long Jump
3rd Koki Horton Spur 12’-4”
Shot put
3rd Jeffery Mathews Spur 25’-6”; 4th Johnny Molina Spur 19’-3”
Discus
2nd Jeffery Mathews Spur 54’-6”; 3rd Johnny Molina Spur 54’-4”; 4th Dusty Hancock Spur 42’-3”;
Triple Jump
1st Liam Horn Spur 22’-10 1/2”
B Girls
Top athletes
3rd Paige Bonham Spur; 5th Katlynne Cornett, PS; 7th Krysta Guerrero, PS; 8th Ysabella Garza Spur
100 meter dash
1st Caris Sotelo, PS 16.11; 2nd Paige Bonham Spur 16.87; 3rd Katlynne Cornett, P 17.18; 7th Ysabella Garza Spur 24.62
200 meter dash
1st Caris Sotelo, PS 35.11; 2nd Paige Bonham Spur 37.18; 3rd Katlynne Cornett, PS 37.71
Shot put
1st Krysta Guerrero, PS 24’-1”; 5th Ysabella Garza Spur 16’-9”

